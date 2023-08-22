Chiranjeevi Set To Star In His 157th Feature Film Produced By UV Creations

Hyderabad: Veteran star Chiranjeevi is set to star in his 157th feature film produced by UV Creations; the banner announced Tuesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Chiranjeevi, who turned 68 today, will feature in the movie written and directed by Vassishta.

UV Creations shared the film announcement on its official X page.

“#Mega157 This time, it’s MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE. The five elements will unite for the ELEMENTAL FORCE called MEGASTAR.

“Happy Birthday to MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu @DirVassishta @UV_Creations #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi,” the production house posted.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu action film “Bhola Shankar”, which hit the screens on August 11.