Mahanga Minor Girl Death: Former Block Chairman Sarat Nayak, PET Anupam Ray Arrested

Mahanga: The Mahanga Police on Tuesday arrested the former block chairman, Sarat Nayak and Gokan High School PET Anupam Ray in connection with the sensational death case of a minor girl in Jagatsinghpur.

The incident came to the fore after an audio call between Sharat Nayak, the former chairman of Mahanga block, and the mother of Anupam Ray regarding the suspicious death of the Class 10 girl student of Gokan High School went viral.

On the basis of the audio call, the Cuttack Rural Police investigated the case and today the former block chairman Sharat Nayak and Physical Education Teacher Anupam Ray were arrested and forwarded to the court.

According to reports, after the death of the minor girl on June 18, the body was cremated without informing the police and the ashes were thrown into the water to destroy the evidence.

Later, the former block chairman Nayak threatened PET Anupam’s mother over the phone and demanded Rs 70,000 for destroying the evidence and disposing of the case.

As per reports, during the investigation and checking of call detail records of the minor girl and the accused PET, the police came to know both of them were in a love relationship. PET Anupam Ray, a resident of Cheligadia village in Jagatsinghpur, was staying on rent in the house of the deceased minor girl at Shukhuapada village.

On the instructions of Cuttack Rural Superintendent Mihir Panda, Cuttack Rural Additional SP Krishnachandra Patnaik conducted a high-level investigation into the incident. On the basis of the investigation, the police registered a case 260/23 suo motu in Mahanga police station and arrested Both Sarat Nayak and Anupam Ray.

PET Anupam Ray created such a situation that the minor student committed suicide and Sharat Nayak knew that Anupam was responsible for her death. Therefore, Sharat Nayak was arrested by the police for destroying the evidence and trying to extort money by threatening the PE Teacher, said Cuttack Rural SP Mihir Panda.

First, the family members and local villagers testified that it was a natural death. However, after the police investigation, it was found that the death of the minor student was unnatural, and a high-level investigation was conducted. A woman DSP has also been given the charge of the investigation.

Today, after the arrest of both of them, their medical examination was done and it is reported that a scientific team visited the residence of the deceased girl at Shukhuapada village and the place where the body was consigned to flames.