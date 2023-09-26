Child Swapped At Capital Hospital! Panel Set Up To Probe Allegation

Bhubaneswar: An allegation of child swapping has surfaced at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar as the family of a woman complained that the nurse informed them they had been blessed with a baby boy. However, they handed them a baby girl and the family refused to accept the newborn.

And the family has objected to this. A complaint has been written to the director of Capital Hospital.

According to reports, Pranakrishna Biswal of Kendrapara stated that he admitted his Samita to Capital Hospital after she experienced labour pain. The doctor also advised a ceasarean section. After the operation, the nurse informed them that Samita had given birth to a baby boy.

But, later when Pranakrishna saw the child, he discovered a baby girl had been handed over to him. When he asked the nurse about this, the latter remained silent. Soon after the doctor came and said that it was a girl and the nurse informed them wrong by mistake.

Following this, he complained in writing to the hospital director and at the capital police station that the child had been swapped by the hospital workers.

“A panel under the leadership of the superintendent of Capital Hospital has been formed to investigate the incident. CCTV footage will be checked and if necessary, a DNA test will be done,” said Director Laxmidhar Sahu.

On the other hand, the Capital Police Station IIC reached the hospital and inquired.