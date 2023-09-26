Imran Khan’s Judicial Custody Extended For Third Time In Cipher Case

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief Imran Khan’s judicial remand has been extended for the third time in the Cipher case by a Pakistan court.

A special court stretched Khan’s custody by another 14 days in the Cipher case ruining his chances of an early release. Khan is accused of violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (Cipher) by Pakistan’s embassy in Washington in March 2022.

The previous remand ended on September 26. Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqernain had conducted hearings in the District Jail Attock, where Khan has been detained since August 5 after he was convicted in the Toshakhana case. Following the hearing, the court ordered to keep him in judicial custody until October 10 to complete the probe.

The remand of former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been extended as well for the same period. He has been accused under the same law.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court ordered to move Khan to the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. However, the directive has not been implemented yet. Khan’s hearings have been allowed to be conducted in the jail due to security concerns.