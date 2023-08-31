Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan Rover Rotates Itself To Find A Safe Route On Moon

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover rotated itself on the Moon on August 29, 2023, in search of a safe route. The Lander Imager Camera recorded Pragyan rover’s rotation on the lunar surface. This is not the first time Pragyan changed its route on the Moon, in search of a safe path. On August 27, Pragyan reached a huge crater with a diameter of four metres. This crater was three metres ahead of Pragyan’s previous location. After a command to retrace its path, Pragyan started heading safely on a new path.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared a video of Pragyan rotating itself to reach a safe path. The Indian space agency wrote on X: “It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Pragyan successfully rolled out of the Vikram lander on August 23, about four hours after Chandrayaan-3’s historic soft landing on the Moon’s south pole.

Both the payloads onboard Pragyan have made groundbreaking discoveries less than a week since they started operations. The instruments have confirmed the presence of sulphur on the Moon’s south pole, along with other elements.