Central University of Odisha Organizes Competitions Under UGC-YUVA MANTHAN PROGRAMME

Koraput: Central University of Odisha recently organized competitions on the theme “Reimagining India- Bharat of the Future, Young Disruptors- Invention and Technology for the Future Bharat and India’s Clarion Call- Slogans for Growth” as part of the UGC-YUVA MANTHAN PROGRAMME, aligning with the vision set forth by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on ‘Igniting India’s Journey to 2047: Vision of a Developed India’.

The event, held on 22 February 2024, aimed to ignite the spirit of a resurgent India among the youth by introducing ‘Panch Prans.’

Six different competitions were conducted under this scheme, including Elocution (in English, Hindi, and Odia), Art and Craft competitions featuring pencil art, painting, model development, and slogan writing. The themes revolved around envisioning the future of India, fostering innovation and technology, and promoting growth through impactful slogans.

Students from various departments participated enthusiastically, showcasing their talents and ideas. Winners were selected based on the creativity of their ideas, presentation skills, and relevance to the given topics.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Registrar Prof. N.C. Panda, Deans of Schools, Heads, Faculty members, research scholars, and students from different departments.

The program was successfully coordinated by Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, the University Coordinator for YUVA MANTHAN, and aimed to encourage student activism while fostering a culture of innovation and growth.