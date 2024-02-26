Zomato joins viral ‘pani mein gayi’ trend after customer orders ‘1 fish fry’

New Delhi: Zomato took to X to share a hilarious text exchange with a customer that is reminiscent of a popular Instagram meme. Expectedly, the tweet has received a flurry of responses from people, with many saying that the food delivery platform won the trend.

The screenshot was posted by Zomato with crying emoticons. It shows a text exchange with a customer named Ritika and customer care. Ritika shared that she had placed an order at the wrong address and asked if Zomato can do anything about it. The customer care executive then asked for the order details. Ritika replied with, “1 fish fry.” The executive responded, “Pani mein gayi,” to which Ritika replied with “Chappak”.

For those unaware, the trend involves people saying, “Ek machchli [one fish]”, followed by “Paani mein gayi [went inton the water]”, and “Chappak [the sound when something hits the water]”. The game involves players taking turns in a circle and adding another “machhli” to the count with each round.