Central Range IGP Reviews Darshan Arrangements For Devotees At Puri Srimandir

Puri: Odisha Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for Central Range, Ashish Kumar Singh visited Puri on Friday and discussed about the issues related to darshan in Simandir.

According to sources, a detailed discussion was held at the police camp near Srimandir in the presence of Puri SP K. Vishal Singh and all the police officers deployed at the temple.

He was apprised about the arrangements made for devotes for hassle-free darshan of the Holy Trinity at the Shree Jagannath Temple.

Meanwhile, feedback from devotees through the QR code was also evaluated. The IGP emphasised that the devotees should not face any kind of trouble during the next three days, especially during the Panchuka Purnima.