Two Drug Smugglers Held In City; Brown Sugar Worth Rs 5 Lakh Seized

Bhubaneswar: Two drug smugglers were arrested by Laxmi Sagar police station in Bhubaneswar and brown sugar estimated to be worth around Rs 5 lakhs was seized from them on Friday.

The two arrested persons are identified as R. Uday Kiran (20) and D. Kumar Rao (21). Brown sugar weighing 12 grams worth around 5 lakh rupees, a Pulsar bike and Rs 900 cash were seized from them, the police said.

A special team of Laxmi Sagar police station raided the auto rickshaw stand near Platform No 6 of Bhubaneswar railway station and arrested the two accused while selling brown sugar to the people.

During the search of the accused persons, brown sugar weighing 12 grams, Rs 900 and a Pulsar bike were seized from him. During interrogation, both the accused confessed their crime. Laxmi Sagar police registered a case against both the accused and forwarded them to the court.

During the investigation of the criminal antecedents of the accused persons, the police found that there are 5 criminal cases in the name of the accused R. Uday Kiran in the Laxmi Sagar police station. As the accused is a habitual offender, steps are being taken to initiate action against him under section 110 of CrPC.

Similarly, there is a case in the name of accused D. Kumar Rao alias Kumar in Laxmi Sagar police station. The case is currently under further investigation.