CBI busts passport racket in Sikkim & West Bengal

Sikkim: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a passport racket in Sikkim and West Bengal and is conducting raids on at 50 locations, sources said on Saturday.

A senior superintendent of Passport Seva Laghu Kendras (PSLK) in Siliguri, along with a middleman, has been apprehended, the sources added.

The search operation are currently underway in Kolkata, Siliguri, Darjeeling and Gangtok.

According to sources, the searches came after the CBI nabbed one Gautam Kumar Saha, Senior Superintendent at the Passport Seva Kendra in Gangtok and one hotel agent with Rs 1,90,000 for allegedly issuing passports on forged and fake documents for middlemen. Investigation underway.