Caught On Camera: Speeding Car Crushes People, Vehicles In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a horrific incident, a speeding car hit bikers, people and other vehicles near the Kalena Agrahara area in Bengaluru and fled from the spot. A dashcam footage of the accident was captured and was shared with the police.

In the dashcam video, the speeding car was seen hitting bikers and people on the left side of the road and then fleeing the busy street. The video showed the insensitivity of the driver as despite knowing to have crushed people, he did not stop the car and fled the spot. Several people have been injured in the accident.

#WATCH | A speeding car hits several people and other vehicles near the Kalena Agrahara area in Bengaluru. (12.11) (Viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/ZyaCPQ1Nds — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

The police said that three people sustained injuries after the speeding SUV rammed into two bike-borne riders. Police further informed that the three injured were identified as Kiran, Jasmitha and Basanth. The police have registered a case against the car driver at the Hulimavu Traffic Police Station.