Hyderabad Godown Fire: Toll Rises To 9, CM KCR Orders Immediate Relief Measures

Hyderabad: At least nine people have died in a fire at a godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad, reported ANI citing DCP Venkateshwar Rao Central Zone.

According to PTI, the blaze erupted on the ground floor where some drums containing chemicals were stored. A senior Fire Department official earlier told reporters that 21 people have been evacuated so far and ten of them were shifted to a hospital while six of them died, as per the agency. Now, the toll has risen to nine.

The official said a preliminary probe suggests the victims died of asphyxiation. Police said fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. Meanwhile, Telangana CM KCR offered condolences on the deaths in the fire incident and ordered the concerned officials to take all relief measures immediately.