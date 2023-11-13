Gaza’s Largest Hospital ‘Not Functioning’ Amid Israeli Bombing

Gaza: The largest hospital in Gaza has ceased to function while fatalities among patients have been rising amid relentless Israeli bombings in the coastal strip, said the World Health Organisation on Sunday as its chief joined the call for an immediate ceasefire.

According to a Reuters report, Israeli forces have blockaded hospitals in the northern Gaza, including the al-Shifa complex making it difficult for the hospital staff to barely take care of those inside with three newborns dead at al-Shifa while more were at a risk due to power outages amid intense fighting nearby, according to medical staff.

Israel has been claiming that the Palestinian militant group, Hamas is having its command centres near and under these hospitals while Hamas has denied such claims.

The health professionals at al-Shifa who managed to speak to the WHO described the situation as “dire and perilous”with constant gunfire and bombing exacerbating the already critical circumstances, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, according to the Reuters report.