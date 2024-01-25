PM Modi To Visit Odisha On February 3

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Odisha on February 3 to dedicate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S) to the nation.

PM Modi was supposed to visit the IIM-S campus in December last year, but it was deferred due to his prior engagements. He visited the state in June 2023 during the Bahanaga train accident in Balasore district.

Modi will also address a rally in Sambalpur and sound the poll bugle during his visit. If the PM’s visit to Sambalpur materialises, it will have a positive impact on neighbouring Parliamentary constituencies of Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi and Sundargarh, all having BJP MPs, the sources said.