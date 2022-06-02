Case Registered Against Puri Collector, TATA Projects, OBCC Over Srimandir Heritage Corridor Row

Puri: Police have registered a case against the district collector, TATA Projects Manager and OBCC Executive Officer in connection to the controversial digging and construction work at Puri Jagannath Temple under the Srimandir heritage corridor project.

According to sources, the case has been registered under Ancient Monuments Act sections 2D(C), 30 (A) following directives from the Puri SDJM court.

The secretary of the Bar had filed the petition in the SDJM court seeking instruction to police to register a case against the officials for ‘illegal’ digging and construction activities in the prohibited zone around Jagannath temple under the Srimandir Parikrama Project.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the petitions challenging the digging and construction being undertaken by the Odisha government as part of the heritage corridor.