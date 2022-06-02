Brajrajnagar Bypoll: Elaborate Arrangements Made For Counting of Votes Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency will begin at 8 am tomorrow at the Jharsuguda Engineering School in Bareimunda, informed Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani.

Addressing at a presser here today, Lohani said that the counting of Postal Ballot Papers received by 8 am on Friday will start at 8 am and after 30 minutes counting of EVMs will begin. Besides, VVPAT slips from 5 booths will also be counted.

“There will be 20 rounds of counting, 20 counting supervisors and 20 counting assistants have been appointed for the smooth counting process. In addition, 63 persons from various political parties have applied for counting agents for monitoring the vote-counting process,” Lohani said.

“Three-tier security arrangements will be in place at the counting centre to ensure the smooth conduct of the vote-counting process. People can view the poll results at https//results.ecoigov.in . Besides, a media centre has been set up at the counting centre. Around two or three media personnel can enter the centre with the help of district information and public relations officials or other senior officials for news reporting purposes, the Odisha CEO concluded.

Reportedly, the polling for the by-election to Brajrajnagar Assembly Constituency concluded Tuesday evening in a peaceful manner with 71.90 per cent voter turnout recorded.