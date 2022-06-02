Amit Panghal, Shiva Thapa In Indian Boxing Team For Commonwealth Games

Patiala: Five-time Asian Championships medallist Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa eased past their rivals to secure their place in the Indian boxing team for Commonwealth Games 2022.

Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

The other six boxers who made it into the Indian team are 2018 bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), reigning national champion Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (92kg).

While the seasoned boxer Thapa outpunched 2018 CWG silver medallist Manish Kaushik 5-0 to clinch his spot in the 63.5kg category, 2019 world championship silver medallist, Panghal defeated Services boxer Deepak by a split 4-1 decision in the 51kg division to secure himself a spot in the quadrennial event.

A three-day event saw boxers fighting it out in eight categories for a place in the 2022 CWG.

India finished second in the 2018 edition of the Games, returning with a haul of nine medals, including three golds and as many silvers and bronze.

The women’s trials for the Games will be held next week.