Carcass Of Baby Elephant Recovered In Deogarh

Deogarh: The carcass of a one-year-old elephant was recovered by the forest department officials near Musabari under Barkot range in Deogarh forest.

According to reports, locals spotted the elephant calf’s carcass floating in the Brahmani river Of Rengali Reservoir and informed the forest department about the same.

On being alerted, the Deogarh forest department reached the spot and rescued the elephant.

The exact cause of death of the elephant calf is yet to be established, the carcass has been sent for autopsy, and the reports are awaited forest officials said.