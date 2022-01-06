‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Main Conspirator Held From Assam

New Delhi: The main conspirator and creator of ‘Bulli Bai’ app has been arrested from Assam by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit), special cell, Delhi police on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Niraj Bishnoi, a second year B.Tech CSE from Vellore Institute of Technology in Bhopal. He is resident of Digambar Jorhat in Assam, an official said.

Sources in the police said that he also created the main Twitter account of ‘Bulli Bai’.

This is the fourth arrest in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for ‘auction’. Earlier, police arrested 18-year-old woman Shweta Singh from Uttarakhand.