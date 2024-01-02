Bus-Truck Collision Leaves 3 Dead, Over 20 Injured In Salepur; CM Naveen Announces Ex Gratia

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of three persons in the tragic bus-truck collision on the Cuttack-Chandbali Road at Nischintakoli in Salepur, Cuttack today.

The Odisha CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. Rs 3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. Nine people were seriously injured in this accident. The injured have been admitted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack. The Chief Minister directed to provide them with good treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.

Three persons were killed and more than 20 persons sustained injuries as a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck at Katarapada Chhak in Nischintakoili of Salepur in Cuttack district this morning.

The accident occurred when the bus was en route from Kendrapara to Cuttack. Due to dense fog and low visibility, the bus and a truck coming from the opposite direction collided head-on.

On intimation, police and the fire service personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the people.