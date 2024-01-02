Hockey India names 39-member core probable group ahead of South Africa Tour

New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday named a 39-member core group for the Men’s National Coaching Camp that begins on 3rd January 2024 at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru. The short 11-day camp will be held ahead of the team’s departure for Cape Town, South Africa where they will take part in a 4 Nation Tournament to be played against France, the Netherlands and hosts South Africa.

The Test event in South Africa, as part of the team’s preparations for the Paris Olympic Games, will provide a good exposure ahead of India’s FIH Hockey Pro League campaign opener in Odisha this February where they will take on Australia, the Netherlands, Spain and Ireland in double-header games.

The core group for the National Coaching Camp includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, and Prashant Kumar Chauhan. Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, and Manjeet has been named as defenders.

The midfielders called up to the camp include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen and Maninder Singh. The list of forwards includes S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Pawan Rajbhar.

Talking about the upcoming camp, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “I believe the players are returning fresh from a good break with their families for the holiday season. We begin the hockey season for the year with the South Africa Tour and from here on it will only get busier with regular games leading up to the Paris Olympics. Our core group is quite solid with experienced players and some of them named in this group will also be playing the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman.”

“As always, this camp too will be focused on getting better as a team and we are eager to get on with the season,” Fulton added.

List of players in India’s 39-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers:

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

3. Suraj Karkera

4. Pawan

5. Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Defenders:

6. Jarmanpreet Singh

7. Surender Kumar

8. Harmanpreet Singh

9. Varun Kumar

10. Amit Rohidas

11. Gurinder Singh

12. Jugraj Singh

13. Mandeep Mor

14. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

15. Sanjay

16. Yashdeep Siwach

17. Dipsan Tirkey

18. Manjeet

Midfielders:

19. Manpreet Singh

20. Hardik Singh

21. Vivek Sagar Prasad

22. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

23. Shamsher Singh

24. Nilakanta Sharma

25. Rajkumar Pal

26. Sumit

27. Akashdeep Singh

28. Gurjant Singh

29. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

30. Maninder Singh

Forwards:

31. S. Karthi

32. Mandeep Singh

33. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

34. Abhishek

35. Dilpreet Singh

36. Sukhjeet Singh

37. Simranjeet Singh

38. Shilanand Lakra

39. Pawan Rajbhar