MCL Extends Rs. 3.65 Cr Financial Aid To Bolangir Dist For Improving Health, Education Infras

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, in a new CSR initiative, extended a financial support of Rs. 3.65 Cr to Bolangir district administration, under the project ‘PRAGATI’ for improving health and education infrastructures of the district.

An MoU to this effect was signed today by Chanchal Rana, IAS, Collector & DM, Bolangir and P.K Chakraborty, General Manager (CSR),MCL at O/o Collector, Bolangir.

Under the project PRAGATI, a total of 13 different infrastructure works will be undertaken for assisting this Aspirational district for bridging resource gap of critical sectors under CSR initiative of the company.

The project will be implemented over a period of 2 years.