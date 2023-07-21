BTS’ V treats Fans to an entertaining Weverse live workout session

Seoul: BTS’ beloved member, Kim Taehyung, affectionately known as V, treated his fans to an entertaining and surprising live session on Weverse. This delightful event left fans in awe as they witnessed their favorite idol engaging in a live workout routine, spreading joy and laughter throughout the virtual gathering.

He graced them with not just one but two live videos showcasing his dedication to fitness alongside his trainer. The sessions were filled with dancing, singing, and good-natured fun, leaving fans thoroughly delighted.

The contrast to Taenyung vibing cutely and the lyrics in the background is so

Taehyung's 2 workout lives combined (Total 4 mins)



For K-pop enthusiasts, the opportunity to witness their idols’ workout routines in real-time is nothing short of a dream come true, and Taehyung fulfilled this wish for his dedicated fans.

Kim Taehyung, renowned for his humor and lighthearted nature, had fans in stitches with his humorous antics and playful demeanor. Dressed in comfortable all-black attire, he engaged in shoulder-specific exercises such as the machine shoulder press, cable face pulls, and lateral dumbbell raises, attracting the audience with his dedication to maintaining a healthy physique.

During the live session, fans were intrigued by the background music played in the gym. They later discovered that the song was Up by Lil Vada and DonnySolo. Surprisingly, the song’s lyrics were explicit, leaving fans taken aback by Taehyung’s taste in music. It was an unexpected revelation that added an element of playful intrigue to the live stream.

While the BTS star’s Weverse live sessions were relatively short, with one lasting for only 1 minute 25 seconds, it aptly embodied his characteristic style, known for its spontaneity. Nonetheless, fans cherished every moment of watching him goof around, radiating happiness and blending mischief with his exercise routine.

Fan reactions to this live were equally hilarious and sarcastic as well as appreciative.