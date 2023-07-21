Padmashree Sudarsan Pattnaik Seeks Puri Gajapati’s Intervention For Ratna Bhandar Opening

Puri: Renowned international sand artist Padmashree Sudarsan Pattnaik has sought intervention of Puri king and head of the temple management committee Gajapati Maharaj Divya Singh Dev in the matter of Ratna Bhandar and four doors opening of the temple.

In a letter to the first servitor of Lord Jagannath, Pattnaik urged him to request government to open Ratna Bhandar as ASI has given a requisition for inspection of inner Ratna Bhandar.

“Why this matter is not brought to the notice of Managing Committee through agenda for discussion, as it is a matter of safety and security”, he asked.

He further stated that it is a matter of concern among the devotees.

The sand artist further drew the king’s attention regarding closer of three doors of the temple. Pattnaik wrote the matter caused great discontentment among devotees, especially locals.

“I am requesting to open other doors of Shree Jagannath temple for devotees as soon as possible,” the letter read.

The temple management committee should inform the public regarding the reason behind the closer of the doors.