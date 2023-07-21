Cabinet Approves Rs 1,001.14 Cr To Expand Comprehensive Cancer Care Services Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet has approved a budget of Rs.1001.14 Crore for expanding Comprehensive Cancer Care Services across Odisha with an objective to provide Cancer Care nearer to the household of the patients.

Eleven Comprehensive Cancer care units will be built within a period of 2 years at DHH Bargarh, VIMSAR, Burla, SLN Medical College & Hospital Koraput, MKCG Medical College & Hospital Berhampur, Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College & Hospital Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi, B.B. Medical College & Hospital Balangir, PRM Medical College & Hospital, Baripada, FM Medical College & Hospital, Balasore, Dharanidhar Medical College & Hospital, Keonjhar, Government Medical College & Hospital, Talcher and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Henceforth, patients need not travel far or outside the State seeking advanced Cancer Care. This will definitely reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure of the people suffering from Cancer and their family members, read a cabinet press note.

Under this package, Radiotherapy, Brachytherapy, Histopathology, Onco-Surgery, Chemotherapy and Palliative Care Services will be strengthened. Each facility will be added with 50 to 100 beds with Operation Theatre, ICU, Chemotherapy, Radiotherapy and Palliative Care Units and with the provision of future expansion when required.

Posts of Specialists, Super-specialists and Technical staff will be created as regular cadre under State Govt. to provide uninterrupted services at these facilities.