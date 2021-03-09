BTS To Showcase First Solo Performance At Grammys On March 14

Seoul: The Recording Academy announced the full lineup for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards show, officially known as the 63rd GRAMMY Awards. Performers include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift. Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.

The prestigious music awards show will take place on March 14.

While artists like Swift, Cardi B and Eilish have all performed at the Grammys before, this will be BTS’ first solo performance after the band took part in the star-studded Old Town Road package last year.

Following the announcement, BTS fans took to Twitter to revisit the times that one of the members, Suga, confessed that performing at the Grammys was a dream. They chanted, “What Yoongi Wants Yoongi Gets.” The announcement of their performance came on the eve of the BTS member’s birthday.

This year, BTS bagged its first nomination for the best pop duo/group performance category for their hit track Dynamite. The song is nominated alongside Justin Bieber and Quavo’s Intentions, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me, Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s Exile, and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy’s Un Día (One Day).