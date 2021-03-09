CM Naveen Congratulates JEE Main Odisha Topper

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated Goutam Das for emerging as the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) topper in the state.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “Greetings and congratulations to Gautam Das, who topped the Odisha IIT-JEE Main exam and to all the successful candidates. Wishing everyone more success and a brighter future in the coming days.”

ଆଇଆଇଟି-ଜେଇଇ ମେନ୍ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଟପ୍ପର ହୋଇଥିବା ଗୌତମ ଦାସ ଏବଂ ସଫଳତା ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ପରୀକ୍ଷାର୍ଥୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଆଗାମୀ ଦିନରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ଆହୁରି ସଫଳତା ଏବଂ ଉଜ୍ଜ୍ୱଳ ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 9, 2021



Goutam Das, a student of SAI International School in Bhubaneswar, scored 99.9990357 in the exam.

