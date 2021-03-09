Fire Breaks Out At Thane’s Plastic Factory

Thane: A fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Asangaon area of Thane on Tuesday morning.

According to local authorities, a total of twelve fire engines were rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

(More details are awaited.)

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least 32 electric meters were completely destroyed after a fire broke out in an electricity meter box room of a housing complex in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the wee hours of Tuesday. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

The fire broke out around 1.45 am in the power meter box room located on the ground floor of the residential building in Kalwa area, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

A fire engine was rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in an hour, he said.