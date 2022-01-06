BTS’ Suga and Jungkook to collaborate for soundtrack of upcoming webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’

Seoul: On January 5, HYBE Labels took to Instagram and Twitter to announce BTS’ Suga as the producer and Jungkook as the singer for the soundtrack from ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’, the webtoon that is about an urban fantasy story set in the near future and inspired by the ‘Chakhogapsa’ tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea.

This epic tale follows seven young men bound by fate. After growing up together through a series of trials and tribulations, they must become a unified group of seven to unlock their destiny.

The teaser video released raised interest and expectations by displaying each member of BTS in a mysterious fashion. Following Jin and Suga, videos of other members were also released until a story film was formed.

The first webtoon and web novel ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’, presented through ‘Supercasting’, is based on the original story of HYBE, who collaborated with BTS. It will be released in 10 languages ​​around the world through Naver Webtoon’s global service on January 15.