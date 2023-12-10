BSP chief Mayawati appoints nephew Akash Anand as her successor

Uttar Pradesh: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati named her nephew, Akash Anand, as her heir except for the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mayawati will continue to monitor Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Akash Anand, a prominent face during Mayawati’s Lok Sabha campaign in 2019, was earlier the national coordinator of the party.

The veteran leader made the announcement at a key party meet today.

Leading up to the 2019 general elections, Anand gained media visibility when Mayawati declared that her nephew would become a part of the BSP movement to familiarize himself with the intricacies of politics.

Anand was acknowledged for introducing his aunt to Twitter, which is now recognized as X. Following the Election Commission’s 48-hour campaign ban on Mayawati in 2019, Akash made his debut on the political stage, addressing his first rally and encouraging people to support the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.