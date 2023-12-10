Beef Laden Truck Seized In Khurda, Driver Escapes

Khurda: Police seized a beef-laden truck near Jankia in Khurda district late on Saturday night.

Based on the information from the Bajrang Dal activists, a team of police led by IIC P Ruturambha Kar conducted a raid in Jankia and seized the beef-laden truck near the petrol pump.

However, the driver of the vehicle had fled from the spot before the cops zeroed in.

The truck has been confiscated at the police station and checked in the presence of the magistrate, police said.