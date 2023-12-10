Gambling Den Busted
State

Gambling Den Busted In Sambalpur, Six Held

By Itishree Sethy
Kuchinda: Police have busted a gambling den in the Mukteswar forest under Jamankira police limits in Sambalpur district and apprehended six persons.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in the forest and arrested the accused. The police also seized six mobile phones, cash over Rs 22,000 and several other articles from their possession.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Gambling Act and IPC against the arrested persons. They have been forwarded to the court, the police said.

Itishree Sethy
