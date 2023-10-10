BSF Jawans Recover Five Landmines During Combing Ops In Malkangiri Forest

Malkangiri: The personnel of 142 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered five landmines during a combing operation in the Kamarguda forest area in Malkangiri district on Tuesday.

The BSF jawans were patrolling in Kamarguda forest, 1.5 km from Parsanpalli link road in Materu panchayat, when they discovered the tiffin bombs near a tree with the help of metal detectors.

After recovering the landmines made in tiffin boxes, the BSF jawan cordoned off the area and informed the bomb disposal squad. The bomb disposal squad apparently defused the bombs at around 1 p.m.

The BSF has also recovered a large cache of explosives from the Taimal forest in Malkangiri district. The explosives were dumped in an isolated place and were recovered by a special team of the 88th Battalion of the BSF.