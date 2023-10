Puri: An elderly devotee fell unconscious while having darshan of the Holy Trinity at Srimandir in Puri on Tuesday.

He was taken to the district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Saria (65) of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. Saria fell unconscious inside the temple and was rushed out to the hospital in an ambulance.

The doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest.