Brown Sugar Worth Rs 30 Lakh Seized In Balasore, Two Held

Balasore: Police have arrested two persons with the seizure of brown sugar on NH-57 near Batagrama bridge under Bhograi police limits in Balasore district late last night.

The arrestees have been identified as a son of a lawyer and a bus conductor.

According to reports, during patrolling the cops intercepted a vehicle near the bridge. Upon searching, they found 300 grams of brown sugar and seized them. They also seized a motorcycle from them.

Further investigation is underway to trace the other accused involved in the illegal trade.