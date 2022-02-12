Ranveer’s Appreciation Post For Deepika’s Performance In Gehraiyaan: Check Here

Mumbai: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to make time and appreciate each other publicly. Ranveer Singh on Friday penned a heartfelt note for his wife, actress Deepika Padukone.

Along with appreciating her performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’, Ranveer also posted a photo of them kissing passionately on the beach during one of their vacations. The photo has set the internet on fire.

“Doobey…haan doobey… Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force 💫 Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud,” he captioned his post.

Take a look:

No sooner did Ranveer Singh drop a lip-lock picture with Deepika Padukone than celebs and fans started showering the ‘IT’ couple with love. Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Zoya Akhtar posted red hearts in the photo.

On the work front, Recently, Ranveer and Deepika were seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which told the story of the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup win.