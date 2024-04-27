OPCC Recommends Sofia Firdous for Cuttack-Barabati Assembly Seat

Cuttack: Sofia Firdous, daughter of the incumbent Cuttack-Barbati MLA Md. Moquim, is set to join politics. The Pradesh Congress Committee has recommended her name as a candidate for the MLA position. The proposal has been sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Ajoy Kumar, Congress Odisha In-charge, stated that the AICC will make a statutory decision on the matter.

Moquim, the sitting MLA from the Congress party, was elected in the 2019 election in Cuttack-Barbati constituency. The constituency which was once known as a political fort of the BJP and BJD. However, his involvement in the ORHDC corruption case raised concerns about his candidacy in the upcoming 2024 election. As a result, his daughter, Sofia Firdous, is set to contest the election in his place.

Supporters gathered at Moquim’s residence two days ago, demanding Sophia’s candidacy. Sofia is highly educated and active in business. She has been close to her father in politics and has campaigned for votes in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

There is a strong belief among party workers that with the political experience during the campaigns and the strong support of all Congressmen of Cuttack, Sofia will easily win the election.