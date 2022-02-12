Religious Institutions In Bhubaneswar Reopens

Bhubaneswar: All religious institutions in the Odisha capital, which were closed due to the third wave of COVID-19, reopened today adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.

In view of the decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases and overall improvement in the scenario, took the decision regarding the reopening of the religious institutions.

Following are the restrictions to be followed by devotees during their visit:

Only those devotees who are fully vaccinated (if eligible for vaccination) will be allowed inside the temple premises (either the hard copy of the certificate or soft copy available in mobile/tablet etc. may be relied upon)

The devotees shall be required to bring their photo ID card namely Aadhar/Voter ID or any other photo ID card for identification.

No devotee shall be allowed inside the Garva Griha of the temple. Darshan will be allowed from a safe distance only.

There shall be no offerings like Bhoga etc. in the temple until further orders.

The authorities/management of the religious institutions shall ensure that only that many devotees are allowed inside the premises of the religious institution in order to ensure the social distancing of 6 feet between the devotees.

All temple/mosque/church/gurudwara authority/management shall ensure that only the priests and Sevayats who are fully vaccinated are allowed to perform rituals. The priests and Sevayats must put on Mask at all times in coherence to the COVID protocol.

The temple/mosque/church/gurudwara authorities must make adequate provision for handwashing/ hand sanitizer for the devotees at the entry and Exit points.

Chewing of PAN Ghutka and spitting must be strictly prohibited inside & outside the premises.

Persons belonging to other vulnerable groups such as a person with co-morbidities, old age persons, and pregnant women are advised not to visit religious institutions