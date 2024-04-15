Bombs Hurled In Banki Over Group Clash, 8 Injured

Athagarh: As many as eight persons were injured after bombs were hurled at Bhedaramchandrapur village under Banki police station limits on Monday.

If sources are to be believed, the bombing incident is the fallout of a long-standing conflict between two factions of the ruling party.

A feud between two factions of BJD, between Uparasahi and Talasahi of Bhedaramchandrapur, escalated this evening with a bomb attack, in which more than 8 people from both groups were injured.

Of the injured, four persons, Sheshadev Sahu, Rajanikanta Thatoi, Jayakrushna Muduli, and Sanket Das were shifted to Cuttack SCBMCH in critical condition and 4 others injured are being treated at Banki Hospital.

On intimation, Banki SDPO Bijay Krushna Mahapatra and IIS Shiba Charan Behera along with two platoons of police force reached the spot and started investigating the incident.

Police forces have been deployed at the scene to curb any untoward incident, sources added.