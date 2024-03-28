Wild Bear Mauls Elderly Man To Death In Sambalpur Forest

Sambalpur: An elderly man died after being attacked by a wild bear at Talagaon under Redhakhol Forest Range in Sambalpur district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Abhimanyu Sethi.

According to reports, Sethi had gone to the forest near the village when he confronted the wild bear. On hearing his scream for help, fellow villagers rushed to the spot soon after and managed to shoo away the bear by pelting stones.

Sethi was rescued in a critical situation with severe injuries on his eyes, face, back, and other body parts. He was then rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.