Body Of Youth Recovered From Hospital Backside In Nuapada

Nuapada: Body of a youth was recovered from the backside of the District Headquarters hospital in Nuapada in a suspicious condition.

The deceased has been identified as Karan Rout (32).

As per reports, Karan was admitted in the hospital two days ago following an illness. Today, his body was recovered in a suspicious condition in the backside of the hospital. Nobody was there with Karan last night.

On receiving information, a team of cops led by SI Charan Majhhi has reached there for investigation. The dead body has been seized. The actual cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem, police said.