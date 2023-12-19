Kashmiri fraudster Ishaan Bukhari brought to Crime branch STF office in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Kashmiri fraudster Ishaan Bukhari was brought to Crime branch STF office in Bhubaneswar today for inquiry into the suspected terror links.

IB team may interrogate Bukhari who has been brought on a five-day remand by the Odisha STF today for further investigation in this regard. Apart from this, the STF seems to have found some evidence regarding Bukhari’s motive behind marrying multiple girls in different parts of the country as part of the ‘Love Jihad’ conspiracy.

Bukhari had married at least six to seven girls by identifying himself as an Army Doctor, an officer in PMO, and a close associate of some high-ranking NIA officials. It has been learnt that Bukhari had married one girl in Lucknow as part of Love Jihad.

The STF had arrested Bukhari from Jajpur district last week.