National Nutrition Week: Vedanta Aluminium set to #RunForZeroHunger

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest aluminium producer, observed National Nutrition Week by rallying its employees, their families and community members to participate in several events aimed at raising awareness around the need for enhanced nutritional practices. To boost community engagement and participation in the initiative, the company integrated its awareness efforts with the #RunForZeroHunger campaign, a social impact effort as part of the upcoming Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023.

During National Nutrition Week, the company organised several events to support the initiative across its operations, including at its mega aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda, Odisha, world-class alumina refinery at Lanjigarh, Odisha and also at BALCO, India’s iconic aluminium producer in Chhattisgarh. These included a cyclothon to raise awareness on the significance of leading an active lifestyle by eating healthy and staying physically fit. Organised in association with the All India Marwari Yuva Manch, the event featured over 1500 youths turning up to demonstrate their support for the cause. In Lanjigarh, the company organised a healthy baby competition to gauge community awareness on child health, demonstrated traditional food recipes beneficial for mothers, and also held a sapling plantation drive.

At BALCO, over 400 employees and business partners participated in a ‘Morning Walkathon’ and ‘Health Walk’, collectively walking over 2000 kilometres for the #RunForZeroHunger cause. The company is also observing Poshan Maah, a Government Of India initiative that focuses on the importance of nutrition, during the month of September with a slew of initiatives, including anaemia and nutritional awareness sessions, quizzes, and recipe competitions.

On the occasion, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Ltd. – Aluminium Business, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we are wholeheartedly dedicated to advancing the collective mission of contributing to the betterment of society. Our unwavering commitment to holistic community development, particularly for women and children, drives us to bridge societal gaps in health and education. These include access to enhanced nutrition and awareness sessions.

Adding his views, Mr Rajesh Kumar, CEO and Whole-time Director, BALCO, said “The #RunForZeroHunger initiative is purposefully designed to combat malnutrition in our nation by uniting individuals who share our commitment. We anticipate another successful year of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Our steadfast commitment to improving the nutritional well-being of our local communities embodies the realization of our collective vision for a healthier India.”

Vedanta Aluminium’s social endeavours have been instrumental in enhancing the educational and healthcare status of the local communities, especially of children and women, thus playing a crucial role in the holistic growth of their communities. Through its Nand Ghars, which are modern Anganwadis that act as centres of women & child development, the company provides quality healthcare and proper nutrition to small children, pregnant women and new mothers.

Now in its second edition, the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023 is set to be held on 15th of October 2023. As part of the associated #RunForZeroHunger Challenge, Vedanta will pledge one meal for every kilometre run by a participant in the social impact initiative. These will be distributed to children in rural areas through Vedanta’s flagship social impact initiative ‘Nand Ghar’. The RunForZeroHunger campaign pursues an avowed mission to ensure that no child goes to bed hungry. Last year, Vedanta Aluminium’s efforts contributed over 7 lakh meals for the noble cause.

People interested in participating in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2023 can register through the website or by downloading the mobile app:

Website– https://bit.ly/482IvX3

App:Play Store- https://bit.ly/3EuAexB|App Store- https://apple.co/4878tZk