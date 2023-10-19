BMW i7 M70 xDrive, BMW 740d M Sport launched in India; Check Price & Specs

Gurugram: BMW India has launched the first-ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive along with the diesel variant of the all-new BMW 7 Series – 740d M Sport. The BMW 740d M Sport is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai while the all-electric BMW i7 M70 xDrive is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Both these cars are available at all BMW India dealerships from today onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW 7 Series defines the ultimate luxury sedan and sets new standards of luxury and exclusivity. The 7 has bedazzled the high-end segment with its new design language, powerful dynamics, comfort and trailblazing digital experience. With the addition of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive and the BMW 740d M Sport, our flagship is now available as a petrol, diesel, electric and an all-electric performance model. This diversification allows us to cater to all customer preferences and meet the overwhelming demand for the 7 Series in the Indian market. As the vehicle of choice of leaders and luminaries with next-level style and substance, the 7 will continue to shape forwardism.”

Mr. Pawah added, “The BMW i7 M70 xDrive marks another milestone for BMW M GmbH in its electric mobility transformation. This all-electric performance model that now spearheads the BMW 7 Series range has a highly individual aura that signals outstanding dynamic performance and reveals its power potential at first glance. It delivers the perfect combination of electric mobility and performance, resulting in a driving experience unique in the luxury segment.”

The cars are available at an ex-showroom price of –

The all-new BMW 740d M Sport – INR 1,81,00,000

The first-ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive – INR 2,50,00,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The all-new BMW 740d M Sport is available in following paintworks – Oxide Grey, Mineral White, Black Sapphire, and BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue. The first-ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive is available in the two-tone paintworks along with BMW Individual paintwork as standard – Black Sapphire Roof or Oxide Grey Roof paintwork are possible with BMW Individual Paintwork of customer’s choice. The choice of paintwork can be made online at BMW Visualizer.

Both 740d M Sport and i7 M70 xDrive are offered in BMW Individual Leather ‘Merino’ upholstery in Amarone, Tartufo, Mocha, Black and Smoke White. BMW Individual leather ‘Merino’ with exclusive contents is optionally available on the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, including Leather Merino – Cashmere Wool combination.

The car comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometers. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The high-voltage battery in BMW i7 M70 xDrive is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometers.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The all-new BMW 740d M Sport and the first-ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive

The powerfully expressive design features for the exterior of the new BMW 7 Series authentically reflect its central product attributes and the associated on-board experience. The headlights are divided into two parts. At the top are the daytime running lights, complete with the BMW Crystal Headlights. Their sparkling Swarovski crystals reflect ambient light in a multi-faceted way even when not illuminated, resulting in an impressive shimmering effect. Underneath are the LED headlights for high beam and low beam. Another distinguished feature is the strikingly illuminated BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille surround that lends an unmistakeable appearance.

The first-ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive features the BMW kidney grille which sports an M logo, underlining the range-topping model’s dynamic character. It is bordered by Black high-gloss surfaces, giving it even greater visual prominence. M-specific design features along the flanks and at the rear clearly showcase the performance character of the top-of-the-range model variant. Eye-catching M side skirts, M logos with embellished borders on the front side panels, M High-gloss Shadowline trim, black M exterior mirrors with twin-stalk design and M Sport brakes in blue add sporting flourishes. The car is specified with the standard M Performance package that features a black M rear spoiler, a black accent strip between the rear lights and an inlay – also in black – for the rear apron. The standard 21-inch M light-alloy wheels on the BMW i7 M70 xDrive feature an exclusive, aerodynamically optimised design.

In the interior, the innovative BMW Interaction Bar defines the revolutionary cockpit design. This backlit bar looks like a piece of crystal jewelry where air vents are integrated almost invisibly. Using this touch-enabled bar, passengers can also adjust ambient lighting, air conditioning as well as its appearance. Unique and innovative features in the rear take comfort to a new level. A key feature here is Rear Seat Entertainment Experience with BMW Theatre Screen. The 31.3-inch touch screen with 8K resolution extends down from the ceiling to turn the car into a mobile home cinema as the windows blinds and panorama glass roof automatically close. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System adds an extremely high-quality and multi-faceted sound experience to film watching in the rear of the new BMW 7 Series. It sets new standards in its segment not only with up to 36 speakers, of which four are integrated into the headliner, and amplifier output of 1,965 watts, but also in terms of sound quality. Another highlight is the 5.5-inch smartphone-style touchscreen control panels in the rear doors. The cars also offer the comfort-enhancing feature of automatic door opening and closing via just a touch on the door handles, the buttons in the BMW Interaction Bar or the rear door trim or the car key.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive also gets the Carbon Fibre M interior trim with silver stitching/Piano Finish Black that adds to the overall experience inside the cabin. The BMW i7 M70 xDrive comes as standard with M-specific equipment details that accentuate its sporting flair and enhance its concentrated sense of driving pleasure. These include illuminated M door sills, M Merino leather trim in Black/Atlas Grey available as an option, an M leather steering wheel, M-specific content on the BMW Curved Display and an M driver’s footrest. The electric all-wheel drive, the steering, the dampers and the driving stability systems are each underpinned by the M-specific application of all control systems, ensuring superbly judged driving characteristics in all situations.

The Executive Lounge Seating behind the front passenger reclines to 42.5 degrees, offering a true first-class experience thanks to multifunction seats, massage function, active seat ventilation and rear console. My Modes can be used to turn every journey into an individual experience by combining sound, light, temperature, suspension settings and seat functions to create a particular mood. Other than Personal Mode, Sport Mode and Efficient mode, the new BMW 7 Series is offered with multiple new modes: My Mode Relax, My Mode Theatre and My Mode Expressive. My Mode Relax combines calm images in the Control Display, seat massage and a gentle soundscape to encourage occupants to unwind. In addition, drivers can black out the window areas and the panoramic glass roof. In My Mode Theatre, the BMW Theatre Screen folds down, the interior is dimmed, and the seat moved into a comfortable viewing position. My Mode Expressive accentuates the driving experience with lively colours and patterns as well as BMW IconicSounds Electric.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the all-new BMW 740d M Sport produces an output of 210 kW / 286 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.0 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.

An M-specific configuration of the drive system enables the BMW i7 M70 xDrive’s rear-axle motor, in particular, to achieve unprecedented levels of power density. The drive unit has a six-phase design with a dual inverter. This forms the basis for a very substantial increase in peak output that remains on tap up to high speeds, endowing the BMW i7 M70 xDrive with the power delivery characteristic of M models. The car instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr. It produces an output of 660 hp and a class-leading maximum torque of 1100 Nm. The extremely slim and high-voltage lithium-ion recyclable battery integrated in the floor has a net capacity of 101.7 kWh providing a range of up to 560 kms (WLTP). The BMW i7 M70 xDrive comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 22kW.

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive is one of the brand’s first models to feature the latest generation of BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect” and BMW Operating System 8.5. The advanced display and operating system offers a redesigned entry screen and “QuickSelect” access with an improved menu structure oriented towards consumer electronics devices. The new entry screen permanently shows the map view of the navigation system or other displays that can be individually configured. The cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps now not only offers an Augmented View display on the Information Display behind the steering wheel, but also improved functions for even more precise and charging station optimised navigation.

BMW ConnectedDrive technology includes BMW ID, MyBMW App, Digital Key Plus, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services, smartphone parking and Amazon Fire TV. BMW iDrive with Operating System 8 on the BMW 740d offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle – using touch, gesture or speech. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system which has a self-learning intelligence that adopts a driver’s individual habits, proactively provides useful tips on new driving functions and seamlessly integrates smartphone apps.

The spread of Driver Assistance Systems is more extensive. They support the driver and also increase comfort and safety. Standard equipment includes functions like Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant. In the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, Integral Active Steering and the Executive Drive Pro suspension package including Active Roll Stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort also feature as standard equipment.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies. The M Launch Control function in the BMW i7 M70 xDrive ensures the power generated by the electric motors is metered extremely precisely, allowing the drive system’s M-typical performance characteristics to be instantly converted into stunning acceleration without any loss of traction. The M Sport Boost function is activated with the shift paddle on the left of the steering wheel and is visualised by Performance-specific graphics in the instrument cluster. At the same time, the standard BMW IconicSounds Electric by Hans Zimmer provides a fitting acoustic accompaniment by switching to a particularly exhilarating, M Performance-specific note.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.