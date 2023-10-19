Hardik Pandya Sent For Scans After Injury During WC Match Against Bangladesh

India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya was sent for scans after hurting his left ankle while bowling in the ODIA World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.

The injury occurred during the 9th over of the match, and Hardik’s first over, when he tried to stop the ball with his leg on the follow-through. He was left hobbling off the field with the support staff mid-over which was eventually completed by Virat Kohli.

The BCCI put out an update which read: “Hardik Pandya’s injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans”.

The nature of the injury and his further participation is yet to be confirmed.