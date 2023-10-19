IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup: Bangladesh post 256/8 in 50 overs

IND vs BAN, ODI World Cup: Bangladesh scored 256/8 in their 50 overs thanks to Litton Das’ 66 in today’s match against India in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja got 2/38 in his 10 overs. Earlier Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bat first against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed are not playing today for Bangladesh while India opted to make no changes in their playing 11 from the last match in Ahmedabad.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first. Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das were off to a slow start but then picked it up to the point that they broke the record for highest opening stand for Bangladesh in World Cups. Tanzid scored a half century and fell to Kuldeep on 51 off 43 in the 15th over, with the stand thus ending on 93.

India then fought back with three relatively quick wickets while Litton Das moved past 50. Mushfiqur Rahim anchored the lower middle order before he fell to Bumrah thanks to a screamer of a catch from Jadeja.

India have a 3-1 record against Bangladesh in World Cups. In the last four ODIs played between the two teams, Bangladesh have beaten India thrice.

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh Playing 11: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.