BMC’s Clarifies On TTS Issue! 18,000 MT Waste Processed In 15 Days; 3 Shifts From Dec

Bhubaneswar: With resentment among people taking the form of protests over the stench emanating from the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now clarified the steps being taken to resolve the issue and the civic body officials have appealed to citizens to cooperate in waste management.

After the publication of news in Odia Daily, Pragativadi on Monday about the stench coming from TTS and BJP’s call for Satyagraha on Tuesday, the BMC authorities in a press note informed about the ongoing work in TTS. In the last 15 days, 18,000 tons of waste has been processed. Out of the processed waste, 11000 metric tons of good earth, 6,500 metric tons of RDF and 300 metric tons of inert waste have been processed. A cement factory in Rajgangpur has been contacted to send RDF. If it is useful for agriculture, steps will be taken for it, said the BMC.

At present, 1200 to 1300 metric tons of waste is being processed daily in TTS. From the beginning of December, the work will be done in 3 shifts daily and the target is to process 2,000 metric tons of waste. The processing of waste in TTS will be completed in about 4 months. BMC authorities are looking into how to segregate mixed waste from the city for science-based processing of waste.

In TTS, during the waste processing the entire area and surroundings get filled with stench smell for hours. Currently, regular work is being done with two rows of trammel machine and Terex machine.

The BMC commissioner has urged for community cooperation to address the issue at the earliest.

Terex Machine

Another Terex machine has arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. This machine can process around 40 tonnes of waste per hour. Due to the mobility of the machine, it can go anywhere and process the waste. With this, the number of terex machine has increased to 2. It has been reported that one Terex machine was received by BMC from the CSR Fund while the cost of the machine was around Rs 1.5 half crores.

Waste Processing

As per the order of NGT in January 2019, science-based processing of waste at Bhuasuni is in progress. Biomining plant is being commissioned there and its trial run is going on. Currently, BMC has about 12 acres of land to install the required equipment for waste storage, processing and segregation. Windrows composting is a popular and modern method of waste processing. While this system is being followed in major cities of the country, BMC has also adopted this process.

Target 100 per cent daily processing by the end of 2024

In 2019, BMC started waste processing in its area in cooperation with communities. For this purpose, about 450 waste collection vehicles have been deployed. Out of this, waste collection has been arranged from the market area during the day and night. On the other hand, by 2024, 4 bio-CNG plants in 4 STPs of Bhubaneswar will be put into operation. The tender process for the Bio-CNG plant, Mega MCC and Mega MRF has been completed. Once these are operational, another 200 metric tonnes of waste can be processed per day.

BMC, public representatives seek the cooperation of citizens

3 MLAs of Bhubaneswar, the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Standing Committee Chairman, and Corporator said that all this work is being done with the cooperation of the community. In this regard, they also discussed at the group level and called for the success of the initiative. Now ‘Safa Bhubaneswar’ application reached every home to solve the sanitation problem. It is said that through this, people can get various facilities like green waste collection, use of cesspool vehicles, etc. Therefore, BMC has appealed to people to cooperate in waste management.