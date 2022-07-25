BMC To Carry Out Eviction Drive In Market Building Area

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to remove illegal encroachment by the street vendors, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to carry out an eviction drive in the market building area.

Besides, several illegal extensions and encroachments by the traders in front of the establishments will also be removed to create space on the walkway.

As the shops are lined up at the entrance, it is difficult for the vehicles to enter. Even if it is difficult to get an ambulance or a firefighter vehicle when needed.

Similarly, the entry of public vehicles into the market building has also been banned. Customers have been asked to park their vehicles in the parking area. Moreover, Market Building Central Building Association will further manage and supervise the beautification part.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the beautification of the Market Building was carried out in 2010 by the BMC and street vendors were restricted entry inside the complex. However, several vendors have occupied the areas meant for the movement of pedestrians.