Amarnath Yatra Temporarily Suspended Due To Bad Weather Conditions

Srinagar: Shri Amarnath Yatra from Baltal Base Camp and from the traditional Pahalgam route has been temporarily suspended due to bad weather conditions.

It has been continuously raining on various places on Baltal and Pahalgam routes and around the holy cave.

The Yatra will be allowed to move further only after the improvement in the weather conditions along the Yatra routes.

Meanwhile, more than two lakh 63 thousand Yatris have paid obeisance to Shivlingam at the holy cave shrine till yesterday evening.