BMC Asks Owners Of Kalyan Mandaps, Hotels Not To Conduct Non-Essential Events

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested the owners and managers of all Hotels, Kalyan Mandaps, Guest Houses, Convention Halls not to conduct non-essential cultural and other events without permission. The civic body also warned of strict action against the violators.

BMC Commissioner, in a letter, said that it has come to the notice of the civic body that even after clear cut order regarding the celebration of non-essential cultural celebrations, many Hotels, Kalyan Mandaps, Convention halls & Guest Houses are holding non-essential cultural events.

Such events are being organized without the permission of BMC or other competent authorities. In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, It is to make very clear that such unauthorized cultural celebrations are undesirable and can be responsible for the further spread of the COVID virus, the letter read.

Requesting to follow the guidelines without fail, the BMC Commissioner warned that in case of deviation, strict action will be initiated against organizers be and the owner of the premises as per the Indian Penal Code. Epidemic Disease Act, Disaster Management Act, and Odisha COVID Regulations, 2020.

